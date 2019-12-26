Taylor Swift's Best Moments of 2019

Published on Dec 26, 2019

We might be biased when we say that it’s been Taylor Swift’s best year, like, every year, but it’s no question that 2019 truly takes the cake. Taylor has settled into her own shining self, found her groove again, and even found her “Lover” along the way. So in honor of all that our girl has accomplished this year, we’re breaking down each of her best moments from 2019.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here on Clevver News, and as a Swiftie, December is always the best month. For one, it’s Taylor Swift’s birthday month, andddd we always like to look back on her biggest accomplishments throughout the year… and believe you me, there always seems to be a laundry list of them.



After finishing her Reputation tour last year, this girl wasted no time in getting right back to work, but this time around, she was less tight-lipped about her personal life, when she gave us Lover.



She kicked off the year posting subtle hints about the new TS7 era as early as February, posting a photo featuring 7 palm trees…



Fans were quick to piece together that the 7 palm trees were no coincidence and that something big was coming.



Taylor stunned at the iHeartRadio awards in March, and accepted the award for “Delicate” and its Video of the Year award. She continued on with her whimsical butterfly lovey pink theme as seen as a common preset among her recent Instagram posts, which many noticed to be a complete 180 theme from her darker Reputation phase.



Her first song of the era was released in April, and titled “ME!”, featuring Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco. It was full of life and self-acceptance… something that Taylor was dishing on.



She and Brendon performed the song for the first time ever in May at the Billboard Music Awards, and it was everything we could ever imagine it to be… and more.



The “ME!” music video did more than bring joy to the people… Taylor added another member to her feline family after fans were quick to theorize that the cat used in the “ME!” music video was, in fact, hers.



Benjamin Button was welcomed with open paws by Meredith and Olivia, and those baby blues are killing me softly.



Taylor then got political and celebrated Pride Month in the best way possible. She made headlines for posting her written letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander in an attempt to urge him to pass the Equality Act, which protects LGBTQ+ rights.



Taylor had gotten some flack in previous years for not speaking up and using her voice when it came to politics, so it’s safe to say this one was one small step for humans, one giant step for humankind… or however that saying goes.



Tay kept the pride game STRONG during her Wango Tango performance, where she rocked a full-on rainbow gettup. She performed “ME!” again, with a surprise appearance by the man, the myth, Brendon Urie, himself.



June also brought an LGBTQ+ -themed hit song and music video, “You Need To Calm Down”. Tay literally addresses everything from her beef with Katy Perry, to Donald Trump to anti-gay rights activists. IT. IS. MAGICAL.



Naturally the song was nominated for like, a gazillion awards at the VMAs, and won Video of the Year, because DUH.



After releasing two songs, it was time for the entire album release. Taylor took to Instagram live to reveal that the album’s name would be titled “Lover” and that fans can expect it out August 23rd.



But rewind really quick to Cats. No, not Taylor’s three beloved fur babies. Taylor, herself. As a CAT. In the play-to-film adaption. Have you heard of anything more perfect for her?



The cats have clearly rubbed off on her, and not gonna lie, Tay looks great as a cat. And although the trailer sparked a lot of conversation - some people loved it, while others were a bit freaked out by it - It’s pretty safe to say most people are gonna watch it - me included!



And with Lover’s release, along with her 10 VMA nominations, came many a celebration, including some not-so-sober ones that literally caused the “Drunk Taylor” meme to circulate the internet. Again, IT. WAS. MAGICAL.



I also wanted to take a sec to wish Taylor a happy 30th freaking birthday as she celebrated just a few weeks ago, and I gotta say… the girl knows how to party. But right now I want to hear which moment from 2019 really stuck out to you, and be sure to share some predictions you have for Taylor next year… could an engagement be in the forecast?



K, I’m getting ahead of myself, so get to talking down here in the comments.



Then click right over here for another new video. After that, be sure to subscribe and click that bell because you know there’s gonna be even more Taylor news to come. As always, I’m your host Sussan Mourad and I’ll see ya next time!





