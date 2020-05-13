#Adele #AdeleWeightLoss #SirtFoodDiet

Adele's EMBARRASSED Over Drastic Weight Loss!

Clevver News
4.7M
4,064 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 13, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#Adele #AdeleWeightLoss #SirtFoodDiet

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and after Adele’s shocking birthday photo went viral last week, she now reportedly feels ‘embarrassed’ about all the attention she received.

What Adele thought would be an innocent photo commemorating her 32nd birthday would soon come to be the week’s biggest breaking news headlines.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to