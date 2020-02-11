Lana Condor Got Caught STALKING This Celebrity!

Published on Feb 11, 2020

Here’s something you may or may have not done? You ever seen a celebrity in public and just can’t stop staring?? Honestly, it happens all the time in LA, usually in the checkout line at Whole Foods. Celebs are everywhere ready to give us a star struck moment. It even happens to celebs who bump into other celebs. Just like Lana Condor….



What’s up guys, I’m Sussan Mourad with Clevver News and who’s ready for “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You.” WE ARE! And even more ready to have a little more Lana in our lives! Especially because she tells the most amazing, and embarrassing stories! Like the time she had her own celebrity stalking encounter with a very famous athlete at a grocery store…



The 22 year old actress stopped by The Late Late show with James Corden and chatted about the time she saw the myth, the man, the legend himself, David Beckham in a Whole Foods -- SEE? I told ya!



And listen, we all think that when the time comes and we just so happen to run into our favorite celebrity in person, we’re going to play it soooo cool, right? We’d be the epitome of grace and style.

Okay, Yeah in reality…. Not so much.



Here’s how it played out for Lana. She explained that about 6 years ago, she saw the infamous soccer player and...



GIRLLLL… I ’d do the same.... Wait actually I did. I once saw David Beckham at Soul Cycle in Los Angeles and creeped around while he was putting his sneakers in a locker… I digress.

But here’s the deal. Lana eventually got caught. And it was hilarious:



No… no, not subtle at all Lana. Although, we would like to know if she got her picture with David?? Show us the goods, girl!



But she definitely learned her lesson about stalking celebrities. The whole reason she even told that epic story was because now, people stalk HER! Oh yeah… in grocery stores, and even one time while she was naked at a sauna.



Now THIS is quite the story!



Ok, so by now, we all know -- and love -- actress Lana Condor! How could we not! Especially with the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved” sequel coming out THIS WEEK on Netflix!



But once upon a time -- precisely in 2018, right after the first movie came out -- Lana was relatively an ‘unknown actress’ in Hollywood. That all drastically changed when the movie dropped on Netflix and became an instant success, and Lana became a superstar overnight.



It started out as just a normal trip to the gym...



But Lana’s newfound fame followed her into the sauna…



Lesson learned there too, apparently!



And the actress has learned quite a bit about love since the first movie came out too… Lana has been dating fellow actor Anthony La De Torre for two years now, and she’s taken her personal experience onto the screen with her!



While chatting with E News, Lana opened up about loving someone despite their flaws. She was referring to Noah Centineo’s character, Peter, but explained how her real life boyfriend loves her despite all her flaws.



And now we can’t wait for the movie. Just one. More. Day, guys! Luckily though, Lana recently shared her favorite shows to binge watch on Netflix. Ya know, to fill the time til the movie comes out.



