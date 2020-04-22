PewDiePie Makes CONTROVERSIAL 'Being Rich' Statement!

Published on Apr 22, 2020

One of YouTube’s biggest stars, PewDiePie has a lot to say to the haters who were judging him for being rich. He may have millions of dollars, but he doesn’t think money solves all problems.



And while sure, money can solve certain problems like debt, bills, rent, etc., PewDiePie revealed that being rich doesn’t mean you are 100% problem free.



Obviously that’s easy for him to say when his net worth is reportedly $30 million, but let’s hear him out.







