🇩🇿 Algeria protests: Students rally against president | Al Jazeera English

Published on Feb 26, 2019

Thousands of students in Algeria have joined protests against the president's bid to extend his 20-year rule.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seeking a fifth term in office, despite years of ill health.



Al Jazeera's Alexi O'Brien reports.



