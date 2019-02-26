#Algeria #AlgeriaProtests #Bouteflika

🇩🇿 Algeria protests: Students rally against president | Al Jazeera English

Al Jazeera English
3M
1,957 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 26, 2019

Thousands of students in Algeria have joined protests against the president's bid to extend his 20-year rule.
Abdelaziz Bouteflika is seeking a fifth term in office, despite years of ill health.

Al Jazeera's Alexi O'Brien reports.

- Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
- Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
- Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
- Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Algeria #AlgeriaProtests #Bouteflika

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to