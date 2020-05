Published on May 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#Adele #AdeleWeightLoss #HappyBirthdayAdele



Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday and basically just broke the internet with a picture debuting her extreme weight loss, but fans are completely torn on whether to applaud her or worry about her…



All jokes aside, many fans are up in arms over the fact that Adele has lost so much weight, according to her recent birthday photo she shared, that she apparently doesn’t even look like Adele anymore.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad