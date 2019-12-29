George Galloway - The Mother Of All Talkshows - Episode 28

Streamed live 23 hours ago

Joining us on the show today is Katie Halper - writer & host of "The Katie Halper Show" to talk about her predictions for the US politics for the next year. Journalist Tareq Haddad will discuss with George his resignation from Newsweek because newsworthy facts inconvenient to US military interests could not be reported. Dave Chawner - comedian and presenter will give his predictions for the UK for the upcoming year. Also, Adam Garrie will be available for all your questions in the last hour, so get your calls and tweets in now!

