Leading water from Yangtze to Huai river project 引江济淮工程

Chinese bridge
73K
44 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 30, 2019

https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E5%BC%9...

  • Category

  • Song

    • Homeland (Soundtrack Version (Main Title))

  • Artist

    • Hans Zimmer

  • Writers

    • Hans Zimmer

  • Licensed to YouTube by

    • UMG (on behalf of A&M); LatinAutor, CMRRA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, ASCAP, LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPG Publishing, UMPI, and 11 Music Rights Societies
Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to