Kylie Jenner & Keke Palmer Win Best Memes Of The Year!

Published on Dec 27, 2019

Internet stardom, viral sensations… they’re like shooting stars! One minute they’re here all beautiful and amazing and it’s all anyone ever talks about… and the next… they’re gone! While 2019 had some of the BEST viral moments… they may have escaped your mind because like I said… one minute they’re here and the next they’re gone. So let’s talk about some of 2019’s best viral moments!



How’s it going everyone I’m Sussan Mourad with Clevver News and man oh man was 2019 a year to remember when it came to viral sensations!



I mean the past decade alone has brought us countless viral stars and internet sensations. From Chris Crocker’s “Leave Britney Alone” video to Dr. Phil introducing “Cash Me Outside” girl to us, we owe a lot of our laughter to the internet!



Like I said, 2019 did come up short with hilarious, outrageous and sometimes cringeworthy moments, so let’s dive in shall we!



I’ve got to kick off this video of remembrance with Jasmine Masters. Jasmine was going off about men and significant others often times need to be babysat after a night out on the town! And I have to agree… it’s annoying AF, when your night is ruined by having to take care of someone other than yourself… like I’m sorry but i did NOT sign up for this!



I mean her rant go so intense that she actually… well I’ll let her tell you!



I MEAN… “AND I OOP” was one of THE best quotable quotes… you can use it during times of excitement, anger, shock, happiness… it’s a universal OOP! It spawned countless memes and recreations…



Let’s be real though, Jasmine takes the cake on this one!



Another viral meme that literally shut down the internet… The VSCO Girl TikTok! I can’t say much without laughing through this, so once again… here is your viral golden nugget!



I kid you not “SKSKSKSK” “ANNYOOP” became a common phrase and daily part of my language… it still low key is… I hope I don’t have to get rid of it in 2020 “SKSKSKS”



This too ignited a firestorm of recreations with people of ALL AGES giving their best attempt at being a VSCO girl!



Speaking of people of all ages can we just give Jennifer Anniston a big ole’ round of applause for crashing Instagram for the millionth time this year!



Jen joined the gram in October and her first post was a photo with the Friends cast! ICONIC I must say!



Everyone and their moms lost their damn minds and like I said, she crashed Instagram for the millionth time of 2019!



Something we all might NOT wanted on our IG feeds tho… Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello licking the skin off each other’s faces!



OH are you not familiar… well I’m about to ruin your day… sorry!



My ears, my eyes… they’re burning!!!

Okay, a bit dramatic but you get it… it’s gross! The two lovebirds finally confirmed their relationship with this video back in September, and while they were trying to poke fun at the way they kiss… it just ended up falling flat in my opinion!



Flat and covered in spit!



Another couple… or I guess I should say rumored couple that siezed up the GRAM… ‘Euphoria’ co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi!



You see the two play enemies in the hit HBO series, but in real life, they seemed to be the best of buds, possibly even each other’s significant others!



Jacob and Zendaya sparked romance rumors when they were spotted in the back of a random tourist’s background while vacationing in Greece for Z’s bday! Still no confirmation that Z & Jacob are an official item, WE SHIP THEM!



But the time has come to name the REAL MVP’s of 2019 viral sensations. They broke the internet and nearly gave us 6 pack abs from laughter… Keke Palmer and Kylie Jenner!



It’s a toss up and I just couldn’t name one, so first let’s go over Kylie’s viral moment!



During her office tour on her YouTube channel, Kylie decided it would be a good idea to wake up Stormi from her nap.. And while I guarantee she was not expecting this to take off in any way… RUHISE AND SHUHINE was born!



Not only did this create actual Rise and Shine Remixes…



Kylie even got her mini-me to love the remix



Keke sparked absolute meme mayhem with this clip!



To which we cannot top, so I leave you all with these legendary memes, viral videos and sensations! Happy Holidays everyone… since we gave you the gift of this video, please gift us with a subscribe, a like and a comment below!



What was your favorite meme or viral video of 2019?!?!





