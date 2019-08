Published on Aug 9, 2019

China is not Bruce Lee and Dragons and not Fancy Sky-scrapers either, so what is it?



Is the Chinese economy really that strong? If you watch china news you will not see what's really happening in China, you may hear a lot about Hong Kong but this video is all about life in-between the wealth and poverty that is China.



DOCUMENTARY LINKS:

Conquering Southern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Conquering Northern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...



For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/advchina

Does China attract LOSER Foreigners?

https://youtu.be/kpI71-mNl0k



For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST

https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE

Chinese Girl Tries Hottest Pepper in the World

https://youtu.be/S_csQTws1Wo



For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/serpentza

China's Beggar Gangs are in your country!

https://youtu.be/rgsFtUmKXuY



Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza

Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za