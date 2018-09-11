What do trees talk about? In the Douglas fir forests of Canada, see how trees “talk” to each other by forming underground symbiotic relationships—called mycorrhizae—with fungi to relay stress signals and share resources with one another.
➡ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/NatGeoSubscribe
About National Geographic:
National Geographic is the world's premium destination for science, exploration, and adventure. Through their world-class scientists, photographers, journalists, and filmmakers, Nat Geo gets you closer to the stories that matter and past the edge of what's possible.
Get More National Geographic:
Official Site: http://bit.ly/NatGeoOfficialSite
Facebook: http://bit.ly/FBNatGeo
Twitter: http://bit.ly/NatGeoTwitter
Instagram: http://bit.ly/NatGeoInsta
Read ‘Talking Trees’ in the June 2018 issue of National Geographic magazine to learn more about the Douglas fir forests of Canada and the work of forest ecologist Suzanne Simard.
How Trees Secretly Talk to Each Other in the Forest | National Geographic
https://youtu.be/7kHZ0a_6TxY
National Geographic
https://www.youtube.com/natgeo