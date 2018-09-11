How Trees Secretly Talk to Each Other in the Forest | National Geographic

Published on Sep 11, 2018

What do trees talk about? In the Douglas fir forests of Canada, see how trees “talk” to each other by forming underground symbiotic relationships—called mycorrhizae—with fungi to relay stress signals and share resources with one another.

Read ‘Talking Trees’ in the June 2018 issue of National Geographic magazine to learn more about the Douglas fir forests of Canada and the work of forest ecologist Suzanne Simard.



