Did Taylor Swift HINT At New Music?!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#taylorswift #eastereggs Swifties gather round because many people think that Taylor Swift is about to drop a major announcement on May 8. She’s been planting some Easter eggs and fans are totally convinced.Swifties, I only have one question for you, Are You Ready For It?Because there are lots of clues pointing towards Taylor making a big announcement next Friday.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr
Loading playlists...