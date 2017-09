Published on Sep 27, 2017

Learn how to increase your leg (quad) strength and balance. Team USA's Olympic ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson shows us a series of exercises (telemark jumps, basic squats and imitations) which can help your training, even if you are not a ski jumper!



