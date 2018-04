Published on Apr 13, 2018

Sean Hannity Opening Monologue about the Clinton Crime Family, the Mueller Crime Family and the Comey Crime Family on the Fox News channel Hannity program Wednesday 4/11/2018



On this same Hannity program, you can watch the following segment which is an interview with Joe diGenova & Alan Dershowitz at the following Internet site:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XUT3...



Rep Ron DeSantis Sending CRIMINAL REFERRAL CLINTON COMEY LORETTA LYNCH McCABE STRZOK PAGE to DOJ HD 720p at the following Illuminating Videos Internet site:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rY_9...



Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe DiGenova and former Chief Counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee Victoria Toensing on Obama Administration BRAZEN PLOT at the following Illuminating Videos Internet sites...Well worth watching as the second video reveals how President Trump became aware that he was being spied on by the Obama Administration:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBYjk...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zE17U...



Sara Carter, Jason Chaffetz and Gregg Jarrett on the Investigations on Hannity March 28 2018 HD 720p at the following Internet site:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rsp8V...



Interview with Former Assistant F.B.I. Director James Kallstrom on the Investigations at the following Internet site:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI5QX...



Other Informative Videos:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0R2Hv...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UFLK...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbWOf...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhJUU...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRDGD...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmYJh...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHbXX...