Restoration of the Church of St George | September 2018 | Maaloula, Syria

Published on Sep 6, 2018

“War Diary” project | Maaloula, Syria | September 2018

Support the “War Diary” project : http://PayPal.Me/ruvid









Visit our (new) website: (coming soon)

Follow us on Facebook and Tweeter :)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Be advised, VIDEO CONTAINS images not recommended for children under age of 18

Mature viewers only. This is an educational documentary. Posted for historical documentary and educational purposes .

This channel covering wars, videos posted not to offend, shock or encourage violence but for news / historical and educational purposes - to document war, war crimes and cases of terrorism. (Every video is dated for such purposes)

If it’s not something you were expecting to watch, please watch something else.



IF IT'S NOT SOMETHING YOU WERE LOOKING FOR - STOP! DO NOT WATCH!