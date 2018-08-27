🇪🇹 Will the largest dam in Africa ever be completed? | Inside Story

Published on Aug 27, 2018

The Grand Renaissance Dam being built in Ethiopia is planned to be the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa.



But the multi-billion dollar project, which Ethiopia says is vital for its future economy, is dogged by dispute and delays.



Egypt and Sudan also rely on the river Nile.



Egyptian farmers fear they'll have less water to irrigate their fields.



Ethiopian government leaders deny they'll cause water shortages.



Talks have been deadlocked for months, and leaders have vowed to iron out their differences peacefully.



In the latest meeting on Monday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.



He blames a company run by the Ethiopian military for the delay.



Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam



Guests:

Timothy Kaldas - TIMEP political analysis

Yohannes Gedamu - Political science lecturer, Georgia Gwinnett College

Harry Verhoeven, Professor of Government, Georgetown University



