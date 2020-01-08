Rihanna & Demi Lovato's New Music Easter Eggs!

Published on Jan 8, 2020

When looking back on 2019, we were spoiled with amazing music from Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and more. It definitely made the year what it was. But while some artists like Demi Lovato, Rihanna, and Adele may have teased us with new music in 2019, we think 2020 is going to be their year.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and with the new decade comes new energy, and thus new music.And many of our favorite artists have been teasing us with studio pics and mentions of new music but no new songs. And we have to start by talking about Rihanna. We all know that Rihanna had a VERY busy 2019. She was slaying the fashion world and beauty industry, but the Navy still wanted new music.Fans have been eagerly awaiting #R9 for around four years since the release of her last album ANTI in 2016. And what doesn’t help this situation is that Rihanna has been teasing R9 herself. She recently dished to Vogue that she’d be going back to her reggae roots for R9 and that a collaboration with Lil Nas X is in the works, saying quote, “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”Then over the holidays came the tease of all teases.I mean come on!!! Does that mean it’s already done? RiRi we are ready for it, why you gotta play us like this?!And fans are equally torn up over this post.And while we could never actually hate Rihanna, this post definitely made us spiral. Now I’m just over here wondering if we’re ever going to get to hear it or if it’s all just become some sort of weird twisted joke.So let’s move on to someone I’m more certain we’ll be getting new music from this year, Demi Lovato.Over the last few months Demi’s been spending a lot of time in the studio and she’s been sharing it on social media.And even Demi’s new manager Scooter Braun has shared some videos of Demi in the studio.So clearly new music is on the way and we are more than ready for it whenever Demi is ready to share it with us.This will be Demi’s first new music released since completing treatment for substance abuse issues in November 2018.And we are just happy that Demi is healthy and strong and doing what she does best, writing new songs. We can’t wait to hear them!Another artist we have a feeling will be making a big comeback in 2020 is Adele.Multiple sources have confirmed that Adele is working on new music.An insider previously told The Sun that Adele's new album will come out in time for Christmas 2019. However, we all know now that sadly this did not come true.We're now predicting a release at some point in 2020, but Adele has yet to announce anything herself.And that still sounds promising!We all know she’s had a tough couple years since her divorce, so I can only imagine what emotional songs she was able to write during this time.And now it seems like Adele is doing JUST fine. She looks happier than ever, literally living my dream life on vacation. She was spotted with the beautiful Harry Styles in Anguilla, who is currently celebrating the success of his Number 1 album Fine Line.

And like we said, multiple sources have confirmed that new music is on the horizon for Adele, so fans started to speculate that the two Brits could be working on a collab.And fans could hardly contain their excitement thinking about this possibility.So who knows, maybe we’ll be getting new music from Adele AND Harry. Now that would be a dream.

Alright, so out of Rihanna, Demi, and Adele, who do you think will drop new music first? And who's new music are you most excited for?









