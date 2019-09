Streamed live 14 hours ago

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.



Intel Community Quietly Scrapped Requirement For "First-Hand Knowledge" Before CIA 'Rumorblower' Relied On Hearsay

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/i...

https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/11...

Republican Senators Accuse The Democrats Of Doing “What Putin Wants”

https://southfront.org/republican-sen...

NRA was a ‘foreign asset’ of Russia in 2016 election, claims report by Senate Democrats

https://www.rt.com/usa/469798-nra-for...



Israel Believed Behind Overnight Attack On Iran's 'Land Bridge' From Iraq To Syria

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...



US Tries to Blame Syria for ‘Chemical Attack’ as Doubts Grow on Past Claims

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/26/u...

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/...



“Who Is Pompeo?”: Syrian Foreign Minister Responds To Chemical Attack Accusations

https://southfront.org/who-is-pompeo-...

US Preparing Strikes On Syria Over Renewed Chemical Weapons Accusation: Report

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/...



Note To Journos - When Pompeo Doubles Down On A Lie He Does Not "Confirm” It

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/09...



US to Provide $52 Million in Funding for Venezuela’s Opposition

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/25/u...

Venezuela Probes Guaido over Photos with Colombian Drug Traffickers

https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/14656



The Venezuelan Disinformation Campaign

https://www.voltairenet.org/article20...

https://www.unhcr.org/globaltrends201...



U.S. air strike kills 17 in southern Libya

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-li...



In lung injury outbreak, signs point to majority of patients vaping THC products

https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/27/health...



U.S. Income Inequality Reached Its Highest Level in Over 50 Years, Census Finds

https://time.com/5686765/income-inequ...



