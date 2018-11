Published on Nov 30, 2018

Svetlana Khorkina, Marian Dragulescu, Lilia Podkopayeva, Elise Ray and Igor Cassina - these Athlete showed incredible skills at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004, Sydney 2000 and Atlanta 1996. We bring you some of the most amazing original Gymnastics elements you've ever seen!



