Published on Sep 28, 2019

3rd El Gouna Film Festival closed on Friday in Egypt's El Gouna Red Sea resort.

The festival announced the winners who can share the 224,000 U.S. dollars awards.

Sudanese film "You will Die at 20" won the festival's Best Narrative Film Award.

The event was held from September 19 to 27 and screened over 80 movies from various countries and regions.■