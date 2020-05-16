India Climate collaborative webinar:Re-emerging green into a post-COVID India

Down To Earth
170K
1,501 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live on May 16, 2020

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented global distress. Though climate change threatens even greater impacts, there is a risk that short-sighted economic recovery will be fueled primarily by fossil fuels. How do we maintain momentum on climate action during this challenging time? Can we reimagine growth to be equitable, resilient, and sustainable?
New Worlds is a three-part digital series by the India Climate Collaborative to discuss resilience and recovery in the face of our two planetary challenges: COVID-19 and climate change"

Live chat replay is not available for this video.
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to