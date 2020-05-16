India Climate collaborative webinar:Re-emerging green into a post-COVID India

Streamed live on May 16, 2020

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented global distress. Though climate change threatens even greater impacts, there is a risk that short-sighted economic recovery will be fueled primarily by fossil fuels. How do we maintain momentum on climate action during this challenging time? Can we reimagine growth to be equitable, resilient, and sustainable?

New Worlds is a three-part digital series by the India Climate Collaborative to discuss resilience and recovery in the face of our two planetary challenges: COVID-19 and climate change"