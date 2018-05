Published on May 31, 2018

Over the past 50 years, Cuba has produced more Olympic boxing medallists than any other country on the planet.



Directed by Peter Berg, "The People's Fighters" tells the story of the legend of Teofilo Stevenson, Cuba’s revolutionary boxing experiment, and how the fight continues for a new generation of champions.



