FIFA and WHO launch five key tactics to tackle coronavirus

Published on Mar 16, 2020

FIFA has reiterated its support to the World Health Organization (WHO) in fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) by launching an awareness campaign led by six world-renowned coaches, who request everyone across the world to follow five key tactics that tackle the spread of the disease.



With tactics playing such a key role in football success, the coaches are united behind the five-step game plan to defeat the virus – hands, elbow, face, distance and feel – in line with the WHO’s basic protective measures against COVID-19.



Be READY to fight #COVID19. For all the latest health advice, go to: https://www.who.int/COVID-19