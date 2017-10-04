Promises and Betrayals: Britain and the Holy Land (Israel/Palestine Documentary) | Timeline

Published on Oct 4, 2017

Uncovering shocking foreign office communications and using fascinating footage never seen on television before, this documentary shows how British double-dealing during the First World War ignited the conflict between Arabs and Jews in the Middle East.



This is a story of intrigue among rival empires; of misguided strategies; and of how conflicting promises to Arabs and Jews created a legacy of bloodshed which determined the fate of the Middle East. Avi Shlaim, Professor of International Relations at Oxford University, calls it 'one of the best historical documentaries on the Middle East I have ever seen'.



