Published on Jun 5, 2017

Jorge Ben Jor, the father of the samba-rock genre in Brazil, gets everyone dancing at the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the legendary Maracanã stadium with this famous song "País Tropical" (Tropical Country).



Enjoy more memorable musical moments from the Olympic Games with our Music Mondays: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Subscribe to the official Olympic Channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5