Uber is an Old Scam - Richard Wolff

Published on Jul 16, 2017

In this video clip, Dr. Richard Wolff exposes Uber, as not being part of the 'Sharing Economy' or the 'Gig Economy', but as being an old scam.



This clip is from Professor Wolff's Monthly Economic Update for July, 2017.



Richard D. Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is currently a Visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University in New York. Wolff has also taught economics at Yale University, City University of New York, and the University of Paris I (Sorbonne).



His work can be accessed at http://www.rdwolff.com and http://www.democracyatwork.info. Wolff lives in Manhattan with his wife and frequent collaborator, Dr. Harriet Fraad, a practicing mental health counselor and hypnotherapist in practice in New York City. Dr. Fraad's website is http://www.harrietfraad.com/