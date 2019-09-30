Talib Kweli And Van Lathan Discuss TMZ, Kanye West, Self-Improvement & Gun Activism | People's Party

Published on Sep 30, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jamsin Leigh sit down with TMZ personality and podcaster, Van Lathan. They discuss how Van operates within TMZ, his famous Kanye West saga, his weight loss journey, their past disagreements over gun activism, and how he disagrees with white people versus how he disagrees with black people.



2:05 -- Van on moving from Baton Rouge to Los Angeles and how Katrina impacted him.



4:55 -- Talib and Van talk about LL Cool J and how he connected them.



8:55 -- Talib and Van discuss whether TMZ's Harvey Levin is a conservative and how privileged people originally viewed Donal Trump.



13:20 -- Talib and Van discuss how TMZ operates and Van answers the question of whether TMZ is exploitative while explaining how he works within the organization and looks to promote positive stories



22:00 -- Van tells the story of how he went from TMZ tour guide to a star of the show.



25:50 -- Kweli asks Van to explain how he carved such a specific niche for his career



29:45 -- Van talks about his weight loss journey, the psychology behind it all, and how poor people are predisposed to unhealthy diets



36:25 -- Talib and Van discuss Van's famous Kanye West encounter and their unique perspectives on Kanye's evolution and that moment.



55:40 -- Talib and Van talk about the Black Guns Matter movement and their past disagreements on Maj Toure and the subject of gun activism.



1:16:00 -- On Malcolm X and the lessons learned for how to deal with disagreements constructively.



1:17:15 -- Van shares his reasoning behind the Red Pill podcast.



1:27:00 -- Talib and Van Lathan on Kweli's song with Hi-Tek "The Blast" and how it made it on the "Reflection Eternal" album.



1:29:00 -- Van on his thought process for disagreeing with white people vs disagreeing with black people.



1:37:00 -- What's next for Van Lathan.



