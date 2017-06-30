A Presidential Message from George Washington (Alec Baldwin) | One Night Only: Alec Baldwin

Published on Jun 30, 2017

The First President of the United States, George Washington, has a message for Alec Baldwin. “One Night Only: Alec Baldwin” premieres Sunday, July 9th at 9/8c on Spike.



#OneNightOnlyAlecBaldwin #OneNightOnly #SpikeTV



Subscribe for more One Night Only! http://bit.ly/1c1ahpj



On June 25th, New York’s famed Apollo Theater will host a gathering of friends and colleagues paying tribute to Alec Baldwin.



Follow SpikeTV!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Spike/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spike

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spiketv/

Tumblr: http://spike.tumblr.com/