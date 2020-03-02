Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
We’ll stop supporting this browser soon. For the best experience please
update your browser
.
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Lies!!! Wuhan Virus is not defeated!
ADVChina
Loading...
Unsubscribe from ADVChina?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
332K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
562
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
563
23
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
24
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 23 minutes ago
Category
News & Politics
Hide chat
Show chat
Advertisement
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
China Claims victory over Wuhan Virus
- Duration: 8:53.
ADVChina
3,064 views
New
8:53
Mix
Play all
Mix - ADVChina
YouTube
1918 Spanish Flu historical documentary | Swine Flu Pandemic | Deadly plague of 1918
- Duration: 40:02.
Chromosome8
Recommended for you
40:02
Is China's "Progress" Worth It?
- Duration: 29:09.
ADVChina
109,523 views
29:09
How China Colonized Half of Mongolia
- Duration: 33:30.
China Uncensored
27,729 views
New
33:30
Guy Fawkes and the Conspiracy of the Gunpowder Plot
- Duration: 18:16.
Biographics
Recommended for you
18:16
Why Don't Chinese People Speak English?
- Duration: 15:16.
ADVChina
89,828 views
15:16
DICKS: Do you need to be one to be a successful leader?
- Duration: 34:50.
Max Joseph
Recommended for you
34:50
The Magic of Chemistry - with Andrew Szydlo
- Duration: 1:22:22.
The Royal Institution
Recommended for you
1:22:22
What's the deal with the South China Sea?
- Duration: 16:28.
ADVChina
80,367 views
16:28
COVID-19 Monday 2nd March
- Duration: 21:13.
Dr. John Campbell
Recommended for you
New
21:13
How To Make Sourdough Bread Masterclass
- Duration: 16:09.
ilovecookingireland
Recommended for you
16:09
TRUMP WILL ABSOLUTELY WIN 2020! | Gavin McInnes Guests | Louder with Crowder
- Duration: 1:24:09.
StevenCrowder
Recommended for you
New
1:24:09
Urban Geography: Why We Live Where We Do
- Duration: 10:05.
Wendover Productions
2,863,752 views
10:05
LIVE: President Donald Trump Rally | Charlotte, North Carolina
FOX 10 Phoenix
63,090 watching
Live now
Don't Go To Restaurants in Asia
- Duration: 15:23.
ADVChina
97,186 views
15:23
The WHO Belongs to Communist China
- Duration: 1:11:02.
ADVChina
157,466 views
1:11:02
Why China Thinks it's Better than You
- Duration: 15:37.
ADVChina
80,906 views
15:37
ABC News Prime: Coronavirus concerns, White House response, Super Tuesday
ABC News
3,613 watching
Live now
The Downfall Of China's Economy - Vietnam Takeover?
- Duration: 17:12.
ADVChina
135,064 views
17:12
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...