Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
6.5K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Statistics
Add translations
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming on Jul 23, 2018
Category
People & Blogs
Chat is disabled for this live stream.
Papst Franziskus - Treffen mit Ministranten 2018-07-31
- Duration: 1:40:35.
Vatican News - Deutsch
22,773 views
1:40:35
The Pope Video August 2018: Der Schatz der Familien
- Duration: 1:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
580 views
1:11
Generalaudienz des Papstes
- Duration: 1:27:49.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,456 views
1:27:49
Der emeritierte Papst Benedikt XVI und der bayerische Ministerpräsident
- Duration: 0:16.
Vatican News - Deutsch
2,434 views
0:16
Papst Franziskus -Öffentliches Konsistorium 2018-06-28
- Duration: 1:16:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,809 views
1:16:21
Papst Franziskus - Ostersonntag - Heilige Messe 2018-04-01
- Duration: 1:42:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
4,234 views
1:42:21
Papst Franziskus -Heilige Messe für Migranten
- Duration: 57:54.
Vatican News - Deutsch
609 views
57:54
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-08-05
- Duration: 16:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
834 views
New
16:21
Papst Franziskus - Genf- Ökumenisches Gebet 2018-06-21
- Duration: 54:05.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,437 views
54:05
Papst Franziskus -Bari - Gebetstreffen
- Duration: 1:11:53.
Vatican News - Deutsch
871 views
1:11:53
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-07-29
- Duration: 17:22.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,351 views
17:22
Papst Franziskus – Genf - Heilige Messe 2018-06-21
- Duration: 1:30:37.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,969 views
1:30:37
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...