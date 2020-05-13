Evidence Khloe Kardashian Is PREGNANT Again!

Published on May 13, 2020

UPDATE: Khloe Kardashian tweeted minutes after our story went live. She addressed the pregnancy rumors saying, "I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Based on some social media clues, fans are speculating that Khloé Kardashian could be pregnant with her second child and the father is rumored to be Tristan Thompson!!

Ok fine... maybe I’m a little surprised by the rumors.



But Khloé and Tristan are currenting isolating together with their daughter, True, and fans have spotted some clues on Khloé’s social media pages that led them to believe she could be expecting another baby girl!





