LIVE: PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEECH TO UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY 9/19/17 LIVE STREAM

Right Side Broadcasting Network
273K
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 38 minutes ago

Tuesday, September 18, 2017: President Donald Trump will address the 72nd meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York for the first time in his presidency. Watch the LIVE stream of the speech here.

LIVE PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEECH TO UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY 9/18/17 LIVE STREAM

LIVE NOW: PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEECH TO UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY 9/18/17 LIVE STREAM

🔴 Subscribe to RSBN for more LIVE streams and Breaking NEWS: http://bit.ly/2gDGbkh

🔴 Donate to RSBN and help keep us on the air: http://rsbn.tv/donate

🔴 Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: http://twitter.com/RSBNetwork

🔴 Like us on Facebook for more live streams and updates: http://facebook.com/rightsidebroadcas...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to