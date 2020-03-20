Expert: US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela during pandemic could be genocidal

Published on Mar 20, 2020

Iran has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and new US sanctions are making it worse. Alfred de Zayas, a former UN Special Rapporteur, says that intensified US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela during the crisis are "insane", and possibly genocidal.

Guest: Alfred de Zayas, former UN Special Rapporteur and law professor at the Geneva School of Diplomacy.

