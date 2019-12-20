China launches microsatellite for Ethiopia

China launched a remote-sensing microsatellite for Ethiopia on Friday, the African country's first satellite, in order to help the nation's research into climate change.
The wide-range multispectral remote-sensing microsatellite donated to Ethiopia by China was sent into space together with eight other satellites by a Long March-4B carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.
The satellite, weighing about 65 kg and with a design life of two years, can obtain remote-sensing data for agriculture, forestry, water conservation, as well as disaster prevention and mitigation, according to the China National Space Administration.

