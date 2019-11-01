TOP 5 Best Artistic Gymnastics Women's Teams | Top Moments

Published on Nov 1, 2019

Enjoy this episode of Top Moments where we take a look back at the Top 5 Best Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team in Olympic history! The USSR Women's Teams dominated the all-around events for almost 30 years. As a reference, at Summer Olympics in Rome 1960 the Soviet team included Larisa Latynina - the most decorated gymnast ever at the Olympic Games - who lead a team that won all individual gold medals but one.



5 - USSR at Moscow 1980

4 - USSR at Munich 1972

3 - Romania at Los Angeles 1984

2 - USA at Rio 2016

1 - USSR at Rome 1960



