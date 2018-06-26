A dramatic end to Matchday 13 at the FIFA World Cup!

Published on Jun 26, 2018

Peru end their long wait for a World Cup goal...The first goalless draw of the tournament and some late drama from Argentina. Another great Matchday in Russia! What was your favourite moment?



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



Match highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDY1N...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com