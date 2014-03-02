Paralympic Torch Relay (Day 4) - Saint-Petersburg, Arkhangelsk, Petrozavodsk, Kalinigrad

Published on Mar 2, 2014

Paralympic Torch Relay (Day 4) - Saint-Petersburg, Arkhangelsk, Petrozavodsk, Kalinigrad

The relay of the Paralympic Flame is a large sports related celebration, which always precedes the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games. More than 1,500 torchbearers over the course of 10 days will carry the Paralympic Flame across the territory of the host country of the future Games, symbolizing the approaching Paralympics. The Paralympic Torch relay will begin on 26th of February and finish on the 7th of March in Sochi.

