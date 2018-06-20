Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
3-months free
Find out why
Close
FIFA World Cup™ 2018: Denmark - Australia: Denmark - Pre-Match PC
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
3.9M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
1,180 views
142
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
143
14
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
15
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 54 minutes ago
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
FIFA World Cup™ 2018: France - Peru: France - Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
322 watching
Live now
Artem DZYUBA Goal - Russia v Egypt - MATCH 17
- Duration: 0:27.
FIFATV
37,749 views
New
0:27
FIFA WC 2018 - RUS vs. EGY – for Deaf and Hard of Hearing - International Sign
- Duration: 3:15.
FIFATV
1,160 views
New
3:15
Colombia v Japan - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 16
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
4,402,616 views
New
2:11
Matchday Live - 2010 Uruguay vs. Ghana
- Duration: 2:40:49.
FIFATV
63,060 views
2:40:49
FIFA World Cup™ 2018: Portugal - Morocco: Morocco - Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 16:55.
FIFATV
40,247 views
New
16:55
Tunisia v England - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 14
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
5,850,703 views
New
2:11
FIFA World Cup™ 2018: Denmark - Australia: Australia - Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 16:38.
FIFATV
7,926 views
New
16:38
LINEUPS – Portugal v Morocco - MATCH 19 @ 2018 FIFA World Cup™
- Duration: 1:33.
FIFATV
6,286 views
New
1:33
Russia Goal 1 v Egypt - MATCH 17
- Duration: 0:31.
FIFATV
39,918 views
New
0:31
Russia v Egypt - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Match 17
- Duration: 2:11.
FIFATV
4,150,055 views
New
2:11
Nacho (Spain) - Match 20 Preview - 2018 FIFA World Cup™
- Duration: 0:53.
FIFATV
32,999 views
New
0:53
MOHAMED SALAH Goal - Russia v Egypt - MATCH 17
- Duration: 0:40.
FIFATV
221,433 views
New
0:40
FIFA World Cup™ 2018: France - Peru: Peru - Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 34:48.
FIFATV
2,464 views
New
34:48
Omid Ebrahimi (IR Iran) - Match 20 Preview - 2018 FIFA World Cup™
- Duration: 0:52.
FIFATV
15,966 views
New
0:52
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...