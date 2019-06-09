England v Scotland - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™

FIFATV
7.7M
2,264 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 9, 2019

England kicked off their FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ campaign with a Group D win over neighbours Scotland.

Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.fifa.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to