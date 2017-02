Published on Feb 9, 2017

Pita Taufatofua represented Tonga at the Olympics in Rio. The taekwondo practitioner now starts to learn cross country ski. Even if Pita can found some common things between taekwondo and skiing, the differences are predominant - and it's much colder!



