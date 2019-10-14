Victoria Komova performs to a medley of Queen & Amy Winehouse! | Music Monday

Published on Oct 14, 2019

We weren't going to not give you this one too 😉 Enjoy this look back to London 2012 when Victoria Komova displayed her incredible skills, power, and elegance to a rocking medley of "You Know I'm No Good" by Amy Winehouse, and "We Will Rock You" & "The Show Must Go On" by Queen!



Are you missing your favourite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



