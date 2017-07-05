2017 US National Table Tennis Championships - Day 1 - Table 1

Team USA
156K156K
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 2 hours ago

2017 US National Table Tennis Championships
Day 1 - Table 1
Men's Round of 64 through 16, Women's Quarterfinals

9:00 AM - Men's Singles Round of 64
9:45 AM - Men's Singles Round of 64
10:30 AM - Men's Singles Round of 32
11:15 AM - Men's Singles Round of 32
12:45 PM - Men's Singles Round of 16
1:30 PM - Men's Singles Round of 16
3:00 PM - Men's Singles Round of 16
3:45 PM - Men's Singles Round of 16
5:00 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinal 1
6:00 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinal 2
7:15 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinal 3
8:15 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinal 4

July 3-8, 2017
Las Vegas, Nevada

USA Table Tennis
http://www.usatt.org

Team USA: http://www.TeamUSA.org/

Subscribe to Team USA: http://YouTube.com/TeamUSA
Follow Team USA: https://Twitter.com/TeamUSA
Like Team USA: http://Facebook.com/TeamUSA
Add us to your circle on Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+TeamUSA

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
to add this to Watch Later

Add to