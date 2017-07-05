2017 US National Table Tennis Championships - Day 1 - Table 1

Loading...
2017 US National Table Tennis ChampionshipsDay 1 - Table 1Men's Round of 64 through 16, Women's Quarterfinals9:00 AM - Men's Singles Round of 649:45 AM - Men's Singles Round of 6410:30 AM - Men's Singles Round of 3211:15 AM - Men's Singles Round of 3212:45 PM - Men's Singles Round of 161:30 PM - Men's Singles Round of 163:00 PM - Men's Singles Round of 163:45 PM - Men's Singles Round of 165:00 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinal 16:00 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinal 27:15 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinal 38:15 PM Women's Singles Quarterfinal 4July 3-8, 2017Las Vegas, NevadaUSA Table Tennis
