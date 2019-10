Published on Oct 30, 2019

USA and Japan finished in a scoreless draw, with few clear-cut goal scoring chances afforded for either side. The result gives the Samurai Blue a three-point cushion in second place of Group D, while USA move into third by picking up their first point at Brazil 2019.



