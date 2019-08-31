Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Arson attacks by rioters in Hong Kong
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
474K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
97 views
7
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
8
4
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
5
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 31, 2019
Arson attacks by rioters in Hong Kong
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Hong Kong protests push into 13th week of unrest | LIVE
Global News
2,179 watching
Live now
LIVE: Yellow vests protest hits Paris for the 42nd straight week
Ruptly
2,500 watching
Live now
Donsplaining | The Daily Show
- Duration: 21:13.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
3,147,001 views
21:13
WATCH: Woman fires shots at home intruders
- Duration: 4:22.
News24
12,445,107 views
4:22
Inmate beaten to death in Montreal Detention Centre
- Duration: 2:21.
Montreal Gazette
6,974,712 views
2:21
Neighbors From Hell | 20/20 | ABC News
- Duration: 6:56.
ABC News
11,871,657 views
6:56
See What Happens When A Plane Violates Presidential Airspace | TODAY
- Duration: 4:57.
TODAY
24,009,429 views
4:57
Undercover in Myanmar's Sin city where anything goes - BBC News
- Duration: 5:44.
BBC News
4,196,641 views
5:44
The End of China Inc? | 101 East
- Duration: 25:21.
Al Jazeera English
1,392,568 views
25:21
Why Japan Arrests Foreigners
- Duration: 14:24.
Paolo fromTOKYO
1,149,966 views
14:24
Former top Afghan spy speaks out
- Duration: 11:32.
CBS
345,752 views
11:32
Police Fire a Gun for the First Time at Hong Kong Protest
- Duration: 7:13.
VICE News
281,442 views
New
7:13
Kids Screamed as Mom Drove Van into Ocean, Rescuers Say | Nightline | ABC News
- Duration: 4:26.
ABC News
18,626,900 views
4:26
Virgins for sale in Colombia in 'world's biggest brothel'
- Duration: 11:53.
Channel 4 News
11,397,272 views
11:53
Population of One: Living Alone in an Abandoned Ghost Town
- Duration: 9:54.
VICE
571,810 views
9:54
President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico takes shape
- Duration: 9:29.
CBC News: The National
6,762,704 views
9:29
LIVE: protesters hold rally in Hong Kong despite ban
Ruptly
1,771 watching
Live now
China's vanishing mosques - BBC News
- Duration: 5:24.
BBC News
873,408 views
5:24
Camera Records Wife Allegedly Hiring Hit Man to Kill Husband: Part 2
- Duration: 8:27.
ABC News
17,443,376 views
8:27
Secret U.S. Airbase in Greenland
- Duration: 23:22.
DOCUMENTARY TUBE
563,307 views
23:22
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...