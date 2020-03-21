Jeffrey Epstein: The Game of the Global Elite [Full Investigative Documentary]

Premiered Mar 21, 2020

We made our first documentary on what we think was the most important story of 2019, an investigation into the Black Swan of Jeffrey Epstein & the workings of the Global Elite.



We hope it brings you great value and insight. You can find links to our timeline, decision tree, and question list below. Feel free to contribute, this is a collective effort.



Timeline, Decision Tree, Question List ➡️ https://simulationseries.com/epstein



⬇️ Top Questions 🤔



⭐ 1) How do we inspire tech & military intervention in capturing Ghislaine Maxwell & Jean Luc Brunel?

⭐ 4) Was Epstein a construct of intelligence communities for geopolitical strategic advantage?

⭐ 8) Are Robert Maxwell’s ~$570M stolen fortune & the ~$577M fortune of Epstein one and the same?

⭐ 15) Was Epstein exposing the weakness of our Theoretical Physics community being poorly funded and ready to be stolen?

⭐ 22) Why are the front & back lesions on Epstein’s neck more evident of a wire/cord strangulation from his CPAP machine than a noose of bedsheet?

⭐ 27) Where is the footage from the other cameras in the cell block that could show us if anyone else potentially entered Epstein’s cell? What time did Epstein’s cameras start malfunctioning?

⭐ 30) How did Tova Noel & Michael Thomas each finance their $100,000 bail?

⭐ 32) What similarities does the Epstein Black Swan event have with COINTELPRO, 9/11, subprime mortgage crisis, global surveillance, and the 2016 US political election?

⭐ 38) Why haven’t Apple & Google vocalized their compliance in providing records of Epstein, Maxwell & Brunel?

⭐ 43) How do we integrate, heal, evolve, and become wiser from this as a collective learning lesson?

⭐ 45) Could the Coronavirus be a bioweapon to move society’s consciousness away from Jeffrey Epstein?

⭐ 46) How deep is the Epstein pedophilIa & sex trafficking network that we tripped over? What is the likelihood this was not destroyed at the root level but will spring up again in our weak points?



