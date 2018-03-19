IBM designs world’s smallest computer as cryptographic anchors to fight against counterfeiters.

Published on Mar 19, 2018

IBM has desinged the world’s smallest computer. It is smaller than a grain of salt, and it will cost less than ten cents to manufacture and can monitor, analyze, communicate, and even act on data. The tiny devices will be ‘cryptographic anchors’ embedded in everyday objects to prevent fake products.



According to IBM, within the next five years, cryptographic anchors — such as ink dots or tiny computers smaller than a grain of salt — will be embedded in everyday objects and devices. They’ll be used in tandem with blockchain’s distributed ledger technology to ensure an object’s authenticity from its point of origin to when it reaches the hands of the customer.

Video Source: IBM Research



News Source: https://www.research.ibm.com/5-in-5/



