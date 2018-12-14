FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 - Official Emblem revealed

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Dec 14, 2018
Coinciding with the Polish Football Association’s 100th anniversary in 2019, the country is gearing up to host its first-ever FIFA tournament, the FIFA U-20 World Cup, to be played from 23 May to 15 June 2019. With less than six months to go before the big kick-off, FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) today unveiled the competition’s Official Emblem and match schedule.