FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 - Official Emblem revealed

Coinciding with the Polish Football Association’s 100th anniversary in 2019, the country is gearing up to host its first-ever FIFA tournament, the FIFA U-20 World Cup, to be played from 23 May to 15 June 2019. With less than six months to go before the big kick-off, FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) today unveiled the competition’s Official Emblem and match schedule.

