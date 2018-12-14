FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 - Official Emblem revealed

Published on Dec 14, 2018

Coinciding with the Polish Football Association’s 100th anniversary in 2019, the country is gearing up to host its first-ever FIFA tournament, the FIFA U-20 World Cup, to be played from 23 May to 15 June 2019. With less than six months to go before the big kick-off, FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) today unveiled the competition’s Official Emblem and match schedule.



