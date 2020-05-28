Official This House by James Graham | Free National Theatre Live Full Performance

Premiered 21 hours ago

It’s 1974, and Britain has a hung Parliament. The corridors of Westminster ring with the sound of infighting and backstabbing as the political parties battle to change the future of the nation.



This House is a timely, moving and funny insight into the workings of British politics by James Graham (Ink, ITV's Quiz) and directed by Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things). This much-loved production enjoyed two sold-out National Theatre runs, a West End transfer and national tour as well as being filmed by National Theatre Live.



You can watch This House from 7pm UK time on Thursday 28 May until 7pm UK time on Thursday 4 June 2020. It was filmed live on stage at the National Theatre in 2013.



The running time is 2 hours 40 minutes with a very short interval. It is subtitled.



The play is suitable for ages 14+ with some strong language throughout.

--

We hope, as you enjoy this content and the weekly recorded performances, you’ll consider a donation to the National Theatre.



If you’d like to support us, you can donate here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk or text NTATHOME 10 to 70085 to donate £10, or NTATHOME 20 to donate £20.



Text is only available on UK networks and will cost your donation amount plus one standard rate message.



National Theatre at Home gives you access to theatre online, worldwide. There are further titles to be announced. Find out more about National Theatre at Home: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at...



#NationalTheatre #NationalTheatreLive #NationalTheatreAtHome

--

Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/NationalThea...

Sign up to our monthly newsletter: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/re...

National Theatre Twitter: https://twitter.com/NationalTheatre

National Theatre Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nationaltheatre

National Theatre Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nationalthe...

National Theatre Live Twitter: https://twitter.com/NTLive

National Theatre Live Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ntlive/

--

Thank you to the amazing artists who have allowed us to share This House in this way, during this unprecedented time, when so many theatre fans can't visit their local theatres.



At the National Theatre in London, we make world-class theatre that is entertaining, challenging and inspiring. And we make it for everyone.



National Theatre Live is National Theatre’s ground-breaking project to broadcast the best of British theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally.



This House was filmed live on-stage in 2013 by National Theatre Live.