Lady Gaga RESPONDS To Leaked New Music!

Published on Jan 23, 2020

Alright all you little monsters, Lady Gaga’s newest single has reportedly leaked online! And Mother Monster is speaking out on it!



What’s up guys, I’m Drew Dorsey with Clevver News and there are many ways to handle situations like this when a song is released into the world before it’s scheduled time. You can get angry, or you can go with the flow. Take a guess which approach Lady Gaga took?



“Stupid Love,” is supposedly Gaga’s latest single that just appeared on the internet yesterday with zero warning. A snippet of the tune was allegedly leaked onto social media sending fans into a frenzy. Apparently, the single is Gaga’s next radio hit with big vocals and an electric dance vibe.



Now, the song was quickly taken down as Gaga’s team tried desperately to stop the song from being spread -- they removed it from viral twitter posts and blogs as best they could. (although… we did hear that if you look hard enough, “Stupid Love” can still be found. Just sayin…)



But instead of releasing some long, drawn out statement about the song being stolen and leaked, Lady Gaga decided to have a little fun with the commotion. She posted this hilarious stock photo on Twitter writing:



Can ya’ll stop?



We’re sure on some level, Gaga was probably a bit pissed about it -- or at least her team is -- but this sort of thing really does happen all the time. Just ask Taylor Swift.



In 2014, the singer was so worried about having her first ever pop album leak early, she refused to give early copies to members of the media.



Well, Taylor must have broken down because later that SAME DAY, her album was released onto the internet, a full three days before it’s scheduled release. Talk about a coincidence…



And poor taylor couldn’t catch a break that year… After the album debacle, Yahoo accidentally released the highly anticipated music video for “Blank Space,” you know, the one where Taylor embodies the crazy girlfriend persona the media had thrust upon her over the years?





The video was accidentally released the day before Taylor was supposed to debut it on Good Morning America. Ooops! But this time, instead of scrubbing the internet, the singer just went with it and released the song onto her own YouTube page.



The video leak didn’t make the slightest difference -- “Blank Space” has more than 2.5 Billion hits.



Leaks happen in the music business. Sadly, there’s often times no avoiding it, especially when artists announce their album and single release dates way ahead of time -- which is why so many artists just haven’t told the public their plans in recent years.



Though she wasn’t the first, Beyonce is seen as the artist who popularized the “surprise drop” approach to album releases when her self titled album just appeared overnight in 2013. No press. No social media announcement. No nothing. Just BOOM! An album.



Today, surprise albums are kinda the norm thanks to other artists who adopted the trend like Drake, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande.



Heck, just last week Eminem surprised the world with a midnight drop of not only his latest album “Music To Be Murdered By,” but also with the deeply disturbing video for his song, “Darkness,” that details the mind of the Las Vegas shooter.



But even the “surprise drop” gimmick seems to have run its course. This past year, artists started reverting back to the more traditional lead up to releasing their work.



Halsey has given her fans a four month lead in to her third album, “Manic.” The Jonas Brothers waited almost a decade to release new music together, and still gave fans two months of anticipation before releasing “Happiness Begins.”



Even Beyonce has abandoned the practice… The Beehive was given a few days notice before she released “The Lion King” companion album, “The Gift.”



So why the shift? Well, record labels want to build hype for artists, and that’s hard to do when fans don’t know new material is on it’s way. Also, many artists, like Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott, have started bundling their albums with merch and concert ticket sales. Dropping an album, a t shirt, and a tour in one surprise swoop has proven to not be the most profitable method.



And yet… the lead in means the hackers know when the new material is coming too; hence the leaks.



