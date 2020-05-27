Beyoncé & Nicki Minaj Make Music HISTORY!

Loading...
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#Beyonce #NickiMinaj #BillboardHot100What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News, and as if you didn’t already know, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj are proof that GIRLS run the world as they just made Hot 100 musical history.There’s nothing like some all-star girl power to boost the morale of this year, and this is the exact type of news we needed, especially when that news revolves around female empowerment.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr
